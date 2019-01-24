For over 50 years my late husband was involved in many building projects that were considered for national security. Most of these projects were military and included missile sites and Army, Navy and Air Force projects throughout the country and abroad.
Not once do I recall a politician state that a project would be built on his say so as Mr. " I and I alone" has done. The vast study of feasibilty, land procurement, GOVERNMENT approval of both houses, Environmental study, legality and financial backing took a long while and estimation after estimation of cost after change orders.
Perhaps I have missed a printing of such documents over the past 3 years. I read the newspaper cover to cover and watch all 3 major TV stations for information and have seen nothing other than demands for a wall from our foremost fear monger. Would his vast building empire have a place in the building? Who will vet the builders for past performance and cost over run? Who will benefit most?
Sue Rux
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.