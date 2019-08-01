Pres. Trump has had recent BIG wins related to slowing illegal immigration and securing the border. First was the extraordinary deal with Mexico in June, wherein they agreed to place thousands of troops on their southern border, have Central Americans (CA) stay there while applying for asylum here, AND to make Mexico the first country for Central Americans to claim asylum. Since then, CA apprehensions have dropped. Second, last week Guatemala signed a "safe third party" country agreement with the U.S. wherein asylum seekers from El Salvador and Honduras passing through on their way to the United States would need to first pursue safe haven in Guatemala. Last, the U.S. Supreme Court just ruled that Pres. Trump can use $2.5 billion of defense funds to further build the border wall, about 68 miles in Arizona. All of this with NO help from Democrats in Congress or Obama appointed leftist federal judges! Next June will be a Supreme Court ruling that Obama's Executive Order for "Dreamers" was unconstitutional.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.