Hey Republicans: remember the outrage in 1992 because in 1970 Bill Clinton visited the Soviet Union? He’d been a Rhodes scholar at Oxford and took a trip which included the Soviet Union. While in Moscow, like virtually all tourists, he visited Lenin’s tomb. Wow. Pretty damning stuff, huh? Yet this was the big Russian scandal of the 1992 election. George H.W. Bush repeatedly attacked Clinton saying “level with the American people . . . on whether he went to Moscow. . .”
Accuracy in Media, a right-leaning organization quoted a retired CIA official: “Are you unwilling to ask the public if they want a president who owes his personal family wealth to a known Soviet agent?” So, Republicans, do you want a president who owes his personal wealth to Russia? If you were outraged in 1992, shouldn’t you be a wee bit concerned by Trump’s many connections to Russia?
Dianne Horgan
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.