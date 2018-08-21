Re: the Aug. 18 article "Billionaire's group targets AZ youth to register to vote."
Do you really want me to believe that California billionaire Tom Steyer, who wants to impeach President Trump, is spending millions by sending 30 employees of NextGen, an organization he created, to mobilize young students to vote "regardless of their political preferences" as reported by Shaq Davis? I am sure that NexGen employees will be totally "objective" and will not suggest that students vote democratic!
Ihor Kunasz
Northwest side
