Reference: Poll about Expanded Border Wall in Arizona Daily Star on 2/17/19 by Ferguson.
According to the article, an Arizona poll revealed that only about 20 percent of all unauthorized immigrants, consisting of smuggled people could be stopped by the Wall. The other 80 percent are largely international visitors overstaying their work or student visas, and people crossing illegally at ports of entry.
The 20 percent referred to above could be stopped more effectively and cheaply with electronic and other devices, and enhanced border patrol. Hence the Wall will be a near-total waste. The wasted wall funds could be used for infrastructure building and rebuilding which will create economic growth. Therefore, we must stop the foolish waste of Trump’s spending of our tax dollars. It would be nice if Trump’s supporters would realize that and let him know.
C.CARL PEGELS
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.