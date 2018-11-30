The front page of the Arizona Daily Star Saturday featured pictures of the Camp Fire and Hurricane Michael — both having occurred just in the last few weeks. The news included an estimate of $400 billion of weather caused economic loss since 2015. The combined death toll is 131 and most people I know have family members on one coast or another who have experienced climate change firsthand. According to Yale Climate Opinion Surveys, 26 million Americans are concerned or alarmed.
Finally, Congress is acting! Yesterday, two Republican and three Democratic members of Congress introduced the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. By putting a price on carbon and returning the revenue to households, this bipartisan bill will create jobs, save lives and provide the best first step to quickly cut emissions 30 percent in 10 years. Keeping our country livable is not partisan, it is the right thing to do.
Patsy Stewart
Foothills
