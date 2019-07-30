Re: the July 26 letter "Our leaders are lacking basic common sense."
Great to see some common sense prevail with the recent budget deal in Congress. This common sense began with the bipartisan support of an increased pledge to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. This common sense move is based on the fact that 27 million lives have been saved since the Global Fund was founded in 2002. In addition, the Global Fund strengthens the health care systems around the world and uses careful accounting to make sure the money is used appropriately. With deaths from all three pandemics cut by at least one-third, America’s leadership in this work keeps us on the path to finally controlling these diseases. Why not take a moment to thank those who represent you in Congress, encouraging them to continue on this bipartisan path to work on other problems that plague us.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
