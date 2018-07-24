We all have heard the phrase “birds of a feather flock together.” It certainly seems with all the indictments, charges and guilty pleas in connection with the 2016 election, many crooks connected with Russia had flocked together to win the presidency for Donald Trump. In my opinion, the main crook committed treason in Helsinki, Finland. He sided with America’s adversary, Russian President Vladimir Putin, against intelligence offered to him by his own intelligence people.
This crook that called his opponent “crooked Hillary” has accomplices on a major network and many Republicans in Congress; false narratives from both entities feed many in a brainwashed base. With the new revelation about the Michael Cohen tapes, it might be time for some in the base to realize they are on the wrong side of democracy; they are propping up a want-to-be-dictator that likes the company of kiss-ups, autocrats and crooks.
Alfred Waddell
Marstons Mills, Mass.
