The 5/15 edition of the Star featured an alarming report that our birth rate has been dropping for 4 straight years and a labor shortage “including in elder care when aging baby boomers need the most support” is predicted. The Japanese have the same problem but do not allow immigration and are feverishly developing robots to care for their elderly. We have a predicted labor shortage, and we have a solution to this labor shortage in the thousands of immigrants that are languishing at our border. The United States is not “full”. This is not rocket science.
Morton Smith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.