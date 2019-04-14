I’m a retired engineer. My career was closely tied to science, technology and research. I have a profound respect for advances in scientific knowledge. But I hate to see taxpayer or public money, be it government grants or public university funds, spiraling down a black hole. Recent news touts the first ever pictures of a “black hole”. Much money, time and effort was spent in obtaining these “ground breaking” pictures. Well, wonderful! There are things I'm convinced are well beyond the capability of ever being understood by our simple brains. Yeah, we think we’re so smart, but we’re not and there’s a huge universe out there that we have no hope of ever understanding. If private institutions and their private benefactors want to dump money into trying, more power to them. But let’s not spend a penny of taxpayer money pursuing impossible missions. There are many, many better things to spend it on, or not spend it at all.
Philip King
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.