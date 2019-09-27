Re: the Sept. 24 article "Story behind Biden's son, Trump, Ukraine."
It was no surprise to read another Associated Press article in the Tuesday Star Business page. This one with the titled "Story behind Biden's son, Trump, Ukraine".
The only problem is, it is not the whole story. They forgot the "rest of the story" as Paul Harvey used to say.
They failed to mention the video of Joe Biden bragging to the crowd that he was appointed by President Obama to work with the Ukraine. He went on further to brag about telling the Ukraine President to get rid of the prosecutor investigating the energy company where Hunter Biden was a paid board member. Biden was holding up a $1 BILLION loan guarantee for the Ukraine. Joe gave the President 6 hours to fire the prosecutor. The president asked what about Obama. Joe said call him. FIRED.
Hunter had no experience with energy companies, the Ukraine or anything related to the Burisma Gas Company yet they were paying him between $83,000 and $120,000 per month for his expertise.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
