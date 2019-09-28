What if the Russians recorded the phone call, as is likely? Then had the hush-up succeeded, and Putin found that the document had been buried in a classified safe? Can you imagine the conversation between Putin and Trump at their next meeting after Trump orders all our interpreters out. “I want you to find a way to remove U.S sanctions before the election, or the conversation and your classification of it will be made public, just as I did with the democratic emails.” Blackmail would have been reversed. The issue is less that Donald Trump defied the constitution, as that he is so incompetent that he let the country suffer the risk he would be blackmailed. That is why we need to have him removed.
Nevile Woolf
Northeast side
