Another ridiculous study proves that blacks and hispanics breathe in more pollution than they make. Of course I cannot refute what they say though common sense causes much doubt. Another well informed ? professor said that, "Whites are dumping their pollution on poor people and people of color". He also claimed that, "there are far more mostly minority schools within 500 feet of major highways than mostly white schools". (Does anyone else believe that if the white schools were within 500 feet of a major highway someone would complain that the minority students are made to commute too far? I am made to feel responsible for global warming (tho the world has experienced intermittent cooling and warming for thousands of years) Its bad to be educated or clean or not have my face covered with tatoos. I'm sorry but my guilt plate is completely full. Try again later.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.