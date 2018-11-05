Put me on record. The blue wave will be on Tuesday’s incoming tide. The Sunday show pollsters/prognosticators humbled by their 2016 errors tap danced and hedged. One honest pollster confessed to not know what he didn’t know about millions of new voters. In my view women of all colors, some enlightened males, Native Americans, Asians, Hispanics and young people will change the electorate for the better, forever. This nation of immigrants is not one to fear a group of refugees seeking the same asylum afforded our ancestors.
David Rollins
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.