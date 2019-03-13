Tim Steller’s article on “Yes, it’s a crisis” (3-10-19), is all correct, but it does not take us far enough. The real crisis extends from Central America through Mexico to the US because it is a whole migration movement. The fact that such a massive number of refugees – that’s the correct word, for you border-wall proponents! – arrives here requires deeper analysis. Why is there violence in their countries? Where do the weapons come from to perpetuate that violence? Who is paying for those weapons?
I’d suggest simply to follow the money trail. The US are very good at making weapons. Those are sold to the Central American countries. They pay for them with drug money. And we obviously buy massive amounts of drugs shipped in via the border crossings. Voilà, a perfect circle of crime and violence. Stop buying drugs, stop selling weapons, help those poor people find decent jobs at home and to live peacefully, then no border wall will be necessary.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
