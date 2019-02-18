I know it is a waste of time to point out the lunacy of the Star's politics and the border issue. How would a border barrier help stop contraband, when the vast majority of every drug except marijuana seized at the border is found at ports of entries?
This is the old drunk and lost keys fallacy. Drugs are seized at ports of entry because the drugs coming through unfenced areas are NOT seized. Trucks with large loads use highways and ports of entry but no one knows what crosses the unfenced border unless agents happen to find the smugglers. Why do you think Border Patrol agents support the fence?
Michael T. Kennedy
Foothills
