Re: the May 19 article "Border agent calls migrants 'subhuman,' 'savages' in text messages."
I was appalled when reading Sunday’s Star, to discover the text message of Border Patrol Agent Matthew Bowen describing refugees from Central America’s countries as “subhuman”, “disgusting”, and “unworthy of being kindling for a fire.” Such language recalls images of WWII Germany when Jews were called “unter menschen” translated as subhuman. When the Press at that time objected, it was called “lugen presse”, which means lying press, or in today’s words, “fake news”. We all know what happened to those Jewish people.
The words of Bowen’s lawyer are equally distressing. To defend Bowen he said he would argue that such terminology is “commonplace throughout the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, part of the agency’s culture.” I am appalled to know that the culture of the Border Patrol, part of my government, is as he describes.
No one, especially an agent of our government, should speak that way about refugees fleeing totalitarian regimes. Hundreds of thousands of US service members died to end such vile racism.
Harry Peck
Tubac
