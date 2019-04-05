RE: the March 30 article "Some Border Patrol sectors immediately releasing families."
Did anyone look at the picture of people in fenced areas at the bottom of the article? Then put it in black / white and place it next to a picture of the concentration camps in Nazi Germany. I took my children to “Schindlers List” to send a message to them, that their generation hopefully wil never let this happen again. Many people in Germany did nothing while the horrible events in Germany took place. Let’s not let history repeat itself!
My understanding is the many of the people from Central America want to stay in their homeland, but violence scares them to raise their family. So lets train the folks on how to take back their country. It’s a “national security emergency”so we are told. We fought ISiS and the Taliban for that reason. Can’t we send technical advisors and some expertise to these country as we did in the Middle East?
Barbara Hoffman
Northwest side
