Illegal Immigration is a huge problem. Especially for Arizona farmers and landowners. Every year tons of drugs move through the Arizona desert and they use farms to get through. Farmers have set up security cameras and have caught the drug smugglers on camera. Not only are they smuggling drugs but they drop trash which the farm animals eat and eventually die. They are also the cause of many fires. A rancher last year had 3 quarters of his land burned from 13 separate fires and only one was man-made. We obviously can’t fully get rid of the problem but we can at least stop most of it. This is a big issue not for just people but also the environment. Instead of a big wall, we need to take baby steps and make roads to make finding these smugglers easier and more effective. This must be stopped and more people need to work on a new way of preventing most of it from happening.
Allan Shields
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.