I believe there are six categories of people attempting to cross our border; drug smugglers, human traffikers, terrorists, criminals, asylum seekers, and people looking for work or a better life.
Our border protection should be able to identify and deny smugglers, human traffikers, terrorists, and criminals entry to our country. To accomplish this objective barriers, people, and technology need to be used at ports of entry and commonly used corridors in the desert and mountains along the border.
Our immigration system should be able to identify real asylum seekers and people with marketable skills. For example, if people are truly seeking asylum why not accept asylum in Mexico or some other country closer to their home country. Some people seeking to enter the country for work have no marketable skills. What are their real job prospects? If they’re are allowed in they will likely go on well-fair. Really!
So there is no single answer. Barriers, people, technology, and fair immigration policies need to be defined and enforced.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.