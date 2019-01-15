Nearly 2,000 inadmissible migrants come to our border everyday, and immigration courts have a backlog of 800,000 cases!
Not all the migrants are simply seeking better economic opportunities for their families. Human smugglers are preying on children and women. Last month alone, 20,000 children were smuggled illegally. One in three women become victims of sexual assault along the way.
This a humanitarian crisis. The humanitarian response is to make conditions safer for those on both sides of the border. I.e. fund portions of the wall, increase ICE and border patrol personnel, provide more immigration judges, and allocate essential funds for medical support.
Securing the border while allocating more resources to help victims affected by the crisis is the humanitarian and correct response. Congresswoman Kirkpatrick, put an end to this partial government shutdown and urge your colleagues to join you to support President Trump’s balanced plan to secure our border.
Jack Tirrell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.