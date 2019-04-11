As one of President Trump's many loyalists, Governor Ducey has now been hung out to dry after Trump decided not to close the border with Mexico. The list of people who fear the political retribution of standing tall against the myriad of outrageous decisions the President makes on a daily basis has grown by one. History will judge these people harshly. Pride, empathy and honesty have taken a back seat to personal greed and aggrandizement.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.