We have by now seen firsthand reports of conditions at the southern border detention centers. People incarcerated in subhuman conditions, smelling of bad body odor , sleeping on concrete floor, not bathing or changing clothes,etc.
This is not only not America, it is not human!
The only difference between the Nazis and Trump, and all in government that support his inhuman behavior is that they are not killing them. If these people in these camps fail to survive from infections, diseases, and any other reason, the blood will be on their hands.
Impeach, impeach, impeach.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
