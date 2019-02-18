Did you see it? A short segment on local news declaring Gov. Ducey's support for Trump's border emergency. I've never liked Ducey, from his failed business attempts leaving some investors bankrupt, to his support for charter schools. But to see our governor support such an ill-advised power grab, is beyond the pale.
Watching governors of states on either side of Arizona denouncing this so-called president for a made up crises, yet our governor supports him, is absolutely illogical. I say to you, Gov. Ducey, the rows of concertina wire on the wall in Nogales make you look so small and out of touch. As a border state, we should be part of the solution, not part of the problem. You should be ashamed Gov. Ducey.
Monica White
Midtown
