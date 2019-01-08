Re: the Jan. 6 column "If we're paying for a wall, let it be with Trump's billions."
Catherine Rampell's oped advocates that if Trump and his followers want to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, they should pay for it themselves. This is a cleverly written piece, but it is also unfortunate. Because what should be said is that the wall should not be built at all.
A fine article published by Scientific American indicates that such a wall “… would destroy an extraordinary web of biodiversity that evolved over millions of years.” (“How Trump’s Wall Would Alter Our Biological Identity Forever,” by Jennifer R. B. Miller, 1/2/2019). This article is one of many quoting reputable scientists that portrays the reprehensible disregard the Trump administration has for all living things (including human beings). The wall must be stopped, and, where possible, the damage already done must be reversed. We share this world; we must respect and preserve the living plants and animals we share it with.
Pam Shack
Northeast side
