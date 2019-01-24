Reply to letter print January 13. Pam Shack had concerns about what the wall will do to the environment. I say the wall will help clean up the land from the border north. Illegal immigrants while crossing the border leave behind a trail of waste and junk. This is not only bad for the land but for the native animals that inhabit this space. A wall will surely reduce this threat. Animal would receive greater protection with a wall as not being subject to stuff left behind by illegals moving across the border. Also can we not forget the fate of "Macho B" who's life was cut short when he cross the border into to Mexico never to return. With a wall one will probably see the environment improve on the American side.
Richard Kampa
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.