Re: the Jan. 13 column "Seeing border wall as a cure-all is wishful thinking."
Editorial writer Luis Carrasco offers his advice via his "Ask Amy" format. Unfortunately the advice is not grounded in common sense. As a third-generation Arizonan, I have seen how the border dynamics have changed. As a four-decade veteran of law enforcement, I have firsthand knowledge of problems associated with crime perpetrated by citizens and immigrants alike.
The opinion piece sums up by saying, "...illegal immigration is a problem, but no serious person can claim a wall is the answer." Of course not. One cannot provide a comprehensive, one-time solution. There is no such thing as "sealing the border." But the U.S.A. is a sovereign nation. To agree with the writer's naive "advice" is to adopt a defeatist attitude.
Raymond Ballesteros
West side
