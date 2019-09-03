For most of us who live near the border, the border wall is one of the least effective ways of dealing with our immigration problems. But when this wall creeps into one of the units of the National Park System, Organ Pipe Cactus NM, it deserves a critical look.
One of the attributes of the Park System I admire above all others is that each generation of Americans gets to add the places to the System they believe merit protection in perpetuity. It happened first in Yellowstone, in 1872, As a matter of generational equity, we owe each of these sites the highest standards of protection.
This standard is grossly violated by the construction of a wall along its border with Mexico. The construction scars on this fragile desert environment will last forever. It breaks the-century-long tradition of keeping our parks sacrosanct. Moreover, it tells everyone south of the border that they are not welcome. Maybe that’s what Stephen Miller thinks; it’s not what I think.
Rick Smith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.