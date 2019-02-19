Border wall or another future tourist destination? With the current hottest news on border wall and importance to protect our country’s sovereignty, I am worried about the focus being taken away from action on more urgent issues, especially climate change. Why is action on climate change more important?
Because, our planet can survive through border issue, people can survive through border issue but not through climate change effects. Let’s take Great Wall of China as an example which was built for protecting Chinese states and empires against raids and invasions, but look at it today – it is just another tourist attraction. Historic fights between states have united and have become countries for our generation. Right now, we have to unite as countries to come together and act on climate change effect as one single planet.
Our politicians are too busy burying their heads in the sand to build a future tourist destination. Let us help them find the focus on more critical issues such as climate change.
Soumya Parthasarathy
Gilbert
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.