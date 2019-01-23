Schumer and Pelosi maintain "Professionals" tell them building a wall to combat illegals entering our country is not practical. Why not ask the real "Professionals" the brave men and women of the Border Patrol, who are on site daily seeing what is happening and needed to control the situation. CNN's Jim Acosta has proven walls do work by reporting from one of them with no people on either side of it. Why not report from a location without a wall.
If the crisis is "manufactured" as is reported, they should start wearing fatigues and go to the border to assist the patrol to control this "make believe" crisis?
We learned why Democrats don't want a wall, when a member of the latest caravan heading north, being interviewed thanked them for not allowing our President build the wall. Also, Liberals don't like him because he has no political experience.
Henry Sheetz
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.