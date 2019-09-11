Re: the September 4 article "Pentagon approves shifting $3.6B from military to build border wall."
The article did not include two important facts: 1) all the land – public and private - on which walls funded through the $3.6 billion would be constructed would be transferred, by order of the Acting Secretary of Defense of Department, to the Department of the Army. This includes Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, the stunning basin and range landscape in southwest Arizona; 2) procurement laws, as well as laws intended to protect the Refuge, wildlife, water, archaeological sites and Native American sites and resources will be waived. Unless halted by courts or Congress, construction on Cabeza Prieta is projected to begin approximately November 23rd. This information is taken from a Notice of Decision by the Department of Defense filed in the District Court for the Northern District of California on September 3rd.
Dinah Bear
East side
