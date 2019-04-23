Whoop! There it is. All of those letters, news stories and opinion pieces saying we don’t need a wall just went down in flames. 393 migrants transported via chartered bus to a spot where there is no barrier, then ran across the border. Does anyone really believe this is all organic? Who pays for food, water, sanitary facilities, and transportation? Why are we being overwhelmed? Is it Soros, Drug Gangs, Foriegn governments? Where is our Congress? Why are cities and states supporting this crisis? This is America, we solve problems not create them.
Bill Blaine
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.