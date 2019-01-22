"The first of several trials of humanitarian-aid volunteers ended with a guilty verdict Friday, as a federal judge in Tucson said four volunteers broke the law when they left food and water in a desolate border area."
How low can we go? Now we know. It is officially a crime to give water to someone dying of thirst. There is now legal precedent for the crime of giving food to the starving, especially, if they are brown and not a citizen.
Jerry Greenberg MD
Foothills
