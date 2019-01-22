"The first of several trials of humanitarian-aid volunteers ended with a guilty verdict Friday, as a federal judge in Tucson said four volunteers broke the law when they left food and water in a desolate border area."

How low can we go? Now we know. It is officially a crime to give water to someone dying of thirst. There is now legal precedent for the crime of giving food to the starving, especially, if they are brown and not a citizen.

Jerry Greenberg MD

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments