Babies are babies, no matter where or why they are born. But currently, babies born during an abortion procedure are being refused medical treatment and left to die, sometimes over days.
A two-class system where some babies are given medical care and others are left to die is reprehensible.
This shouldn’t be a partisan issue since over 75 percent of Americans think that a baby who survives a failed abortion should be given the same medical treatment as any other baby born prematurely.
The born-alive bills introduced in the Congress require the same medical care given to premature babies also be given to any child who survived an attempted abortion. This legislation also establishes criminal penalties for health care practitioners who violate this requirement.
A baby’s right to life and medical care doesn’t change because it was born in an abortion clinic instead of a delivery room.
Jack Tirrell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.