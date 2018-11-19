I for one would not mind it one bit if the "enemies of the 'people," i.e. the press, were to boycott the White House press conferences. This would prevent the dissemination of supposed "fake news" and the subsequent rants and tweets from the occupier of the White House. I don't need to hear the fabrications and nonsense coming from White House spokespersons. Do you? The press should take the spotlight off the president and allow his free speech to be less widely heard.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.