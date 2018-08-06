Belatedly and with great reluctance did candidate Donald Trump agree that Barack Obama was born in America. With the same reluctance and also belatedly did he agree with the U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered with the 2016 elections.
Trump has said that there should be closer ties with Russia and expressed his friendship with Russian president Putin. That being the case, why doesn't Trump simply pick up the phone and tell Putin to stop interfering in U.S. politics? Putin's agreeing to do so would show on his part that he too wants closer ties with America. Or is there a reason Trump is reluctant to do so? Trump prides himself in doing what other presidents haven't done, this would be another first to brag about.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.