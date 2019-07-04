As a Vietnam War veteran, I went back to Vietnam to find peace and closure to my war experiences. To my surprise, I found Starbucks, Subway, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, McDonalds, Carl Juniors, Burger King, Baskins-Robbins, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Circle K. Fifty years ago, if you would have told me that these businesses would all be in Saigon (now called Ho Chi Minh City) and that we lost the war, I would have said “NO WAY”. But it is true.
Once again I ask myself, “Why do we keep going to war? Why do we readily sacrifice our young men and women for reasons that prove FALSE? Why don’t we learn from our past mistakes?
Maybe we should sit down with our enemies and break a pizza together. Who knows, by doing so we might avoid a war and make some new friends? I know I did.
Robert Ferguson
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.