"Breaking News" seems to be breaking society. Political groups, news outlets, social media, foreign interests, amateur videographers, etc are stirring the pot. They champion controversy by creating stories that have us jumping to conclusions. The gullible among us wait breathlessly for the next shoe to drop. I'm guilty at times and I need a good head slap to remind me that things aren't always what they appear to be at first blush. Our knee jerk reactions need better control. We’re bombarded with messages of how we should think. It's so convenient to take the easy way out and not use the critical thinking skills we've be taught (yes, at schools that encourage discussions on debatable topics) and have hopefully learned. I don't intend to be "lemming-ized". I trust neither do any of you.
Guy Brunt
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.