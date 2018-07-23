Perhaps we could revive the word respect in our vocabulary to be used when describing our government officials. Prior to President Obama we respectfully referred to the presidents of our country using the title of president followed by their full names. Now we reference president of our country and other world leaders by using only their surnames, and their cabinets referred to as a team. I noted today in an article that even Putin's government was referred to as a team. He is not a team leader but rather a dictator. What started this derogatory description of our officials?
Joanne Smith
Northeast side
