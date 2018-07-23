Perhaps we could revive the word respect in our vocabulary to be used when describing our government officials. Prior to President Obama we respectfully referred to the presidents of our country using the title of president followed by their full names. Now we reference president of our country and other world leaders by using only their surnames, and their cabinets referred to as a team. I noted today in an article that even Putin's government was referred to as a team. He is not a team leader but rather a dictator. What started this derogatory description of our officials?

Joanne Smith

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments