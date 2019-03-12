A press release from the Friends Committee on National Legislation says that the Bipartisan Background Check Act (H.R.8) was passed by the House of Representatives on February 27. The vote was 240 to 190. This bill requires that unlicensed gun sales such as those over the internet or at gun shows or by private owners employ the protocol required of licensed gun dealers.
The same press release advises that in 2017 about 181,000 illegal gun sales were thwarted by the current law.
Public support? Sadly it fluctuates, depending on the proximity in time of the latest mass shooting, but it floats between slightly over 50% and 97%.
Clearly a majority of Americans agree to broadening background checks, and the next step is to push our Senate to act. Senate bill S.42 deserve a hearing. Where do our Senators McSally and Sinema stand. Join me in writing them to find out.
George Mairs
Downtown
