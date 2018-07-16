The Treasury Department reported a "DEFICIT", and growing in June 2018 of $74.9 BILLION, when the
Government often runs a surplus?
To make things worse, the Congressional Budget Office is forecasting that the Budget Deficit for this
entire budget year will total $793 BILLION.
One reason for the "HUGH" Budget Deficit (increase) is President Trump/Republicans tax break to their
Corporation buddies (I.E., Republicans give Corporations a "HUGH" tax break, in turn
Corporations give us part of their tax savings for our re-election, results: Regular tax payers pay all
of our re-election cost, and Corporations are not out of any money).
Remember in a few years (Republicans slipped line into current tax law they passed) regular tax payers
tax breaks "GOES AWAY" to help President Trump/Republicans balance the Budget that the
Republicans ran up.
Does this look like "Draining the Swamp"?
Kyle Cassell
East side
