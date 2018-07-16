The Treasury Department reported a "DEFICIT", and growing in June 2018 of $74.9 BILLION, when the

Government often runs a surplus?

To make things worse, the Congressional Budget Office is forecasting that the Budget Deficit for this

entire budget year will total $793 BILLION.

One reason for the "HUGH" Budget Deficit (increase) is President Trump/Republicans tax break to their

Corporation buddies (I.E., Republicans give Corporations a "HUGH" tax break, in turn

Corporations give us part of their tax savings for our re-election, results: Regular tax payers pay all

of our re-election cost, and Corporations are not out of any money).

Remember in a few years (Republicans slipped line into current tax law they passed) regular tax payers

tax breaks "GOES AWAY" to help President Trump/Republicans balance the Budget that the

Republicans ran up.

Does this look like "Draining the Swamp"?

Kyle Cassell

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

