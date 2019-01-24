It is time to come up with a creative solution to the partial government shut down. We need to build a Trump statue. We will say it is the greatest statue ever in the history of the universe. It will be 300 feet tall and constructed next to the border. It will be made out of the finest bronze, a true monument to the greatest leader mankind has ever known (ask him). The democrats will authorize 5 billion dollars for the statue. Seal Team 6 will guard it. This will appease Trump. I can see him jumping up and down like a 8 year old going to Disneyland. Here is the creative part. We build a 3' paper mache pinata of Trump. It will be photo shopped with some actors in Seal Team wear to make it look like it towers over them and the border (see Spinal Tap). The 5 billion dollars will be spent for electronic surveillance and to modernize and staff the ports of entry.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.