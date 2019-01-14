Nancy and Chuck have precedent on their side. For decades, whenever there was an impending shutdown it was always the Republicans that caved. I predict that the Republicans will cross over with enough votes to prevent a veto. If both presidents Bush could attack any country they felt endangered America, then certainly building a wall at our southern border should be acceptable.
Listen to Bill Clinton's address to Congress in 1995, Obama in 2006 and Schumer in 2009. The only reason they are opposed now is to deny Trump. If he doesn’t get his funding he will use the military. As commander-in-chief he is duty bound to protect Americans. This he will do unless the judiciary and Congress find a way to stop him, which I do not believe they can do short of impeachment, which has been their only program for the past two years.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
