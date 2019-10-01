Today all of us are threatened by the peril of a barrage of gun sales promotion using the excellent selling point that there are a lot of dangerous people and there is a lot of gun violence. It follows that more gun sales will result in more attacks by the insane and by criminals. The brains of the mad dogs involved in the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton will no doubt be dissected and analyzed, however, the brains that need to be examined are those that callously profit from the sale of such weapons to the public.
As in Australia after the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, the choice is plain, either we elect representatives bought and paid for by gun lobbyists, or the rule of law prevails based on looking reality in the eye. Do we really want an ongoing colosseum of gun violence? Can we afford the health care to pay for it?
James Fuller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.