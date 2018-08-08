Adults have always been thought to set examples of conduct for their children to copy. An inventory of "adult" behaviors recently would place the behaviors as those not to be copied. It has been reported that 80 percent of the opinion media — print, cable and radio — daily ridicule the president and his family. This massive verbal conduct is bullying. Shouting down others with viewpoints different from yours is another poor example not to be copied.
Harassing those with a different opinion is not OK. Ignoring our laws is a terrible lesson for our youth as it is a lesson in not obeying laws in which one disagrees. Destructive protesting and hindrance of travel on public roads are not only unlawful but are certainly poor methods of conflict resolution. There are many more "adult" examples which you would not want your children to copy. It is a challenging time for parents to guide their children through the maze of unacceptable "adult" behaviors.
John Ricketson
Sahuarita
