Can anyone wiser than I please answer some questions for me?
Why there was no outrage expressed by Trump or his many henchman over the continuing interference in our elections?
Has coal dust in Kentucky had an adverse effect on the intelligence of Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul?
Did Mike Turner(R-Ohio) really say that there was no way that Bill Barr could exonerate Trump because no legal resource that he could find (and he piled a bunch of them on his desk) gives the power to exonerate to anybody?
Can Lindsey Graham prove that "We all know that AOC and this crowd are...communists*. They hate Israel. They hate our own country"?
Can Trump ever give a speech, anywhere on any subject, without turning it into a self- induced orgiastic celebration of the miracle and wonderfulness that is him?
Polite answers only. Please.
Peter Seidl
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.