I have lived here for over 35 years and have had to put up with non-stop liberal bias from your paper on every topic imaginable. Now you don't even cover what I would guess you consider the "negative" news. Your coverage of one of the biggest political events, the Trump Orlando Rally, was abysmal, relegating the story to the Regional section without any mention of it on the front page. It's bad enough that you never have anything good to say about your President, but it's insulting to his supporters to not cover such a popular event that effects so many. Who do you represent in Tucson? Not Trump supporters that's for certain.
Kimm Cray
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.