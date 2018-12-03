George H.W. Bush was the right leader for Desert Storm and the fall of the Berlin Wall. He honorably served our country for 50 years and will be rightly honored. I was proud to serve and fight under his leadership as our commander in chief during Desert Storm. Let us all contemplate how we now have a president who has yet to serve our country in any capacity. Let us all hope and pray that he is not called upon to lead us out of any major crises other than those that he has created since the inception of his campaign to further serve himself and his family. R.I.P. 41!
James Long
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.