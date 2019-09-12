Re: the September 1 letter "Trump loves America, knows how to negotiate."
The writer praises the POTUS for his abilities as a negotiator and businessman. She neglects to mention the number of times his casinos (are you kidding, casino bankrupt ??) stiffing a lot of suppliers and vendors or his phony real estate school reimbursing 'students' $25,000,000 because of fraud .
No mention of moving our embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to placate the Palestinians without any concession from them to achieve peace.
No mention of his wanting to bring his buddy Putin back to the G-7 who was expelled for his annexing Crimea with no demands. His skipping out of the G-6 meeting on climate control because he knows more than anybody but doesn't share his wisdom, Right!
Only thing he does worse than being a bad businessman-negotiator is being a disgraceful president.
Dave Glicksman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.