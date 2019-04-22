Re: the April 16 article "Sanders' tax returns show he's in top 1% in earnings."
Nowhere do the 'journalists' report just how much Bernie paid!
I'm willing to bet that the actual percent of his income that was paid to the IRS was so trivial it would have been embarrassing. You can rest assured that the bottom line of Trump's return will be the main focus...
Betcha Bernie's actual taxes paid were in the lower single digits as a percent of income. Betcha he took deductions for his computers, home office, research materials, promotional travel and on and on for expenses for those author royalties. Betcha he took advantage of every possible deduction!
Chuck Josephson
Midtown
